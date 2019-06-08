Home
Resources
More Obituaries for George GAIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George Edward GAIN

Notice Condolences

George Edward GAIN Notice
GAIN George Edward Late of Blacksmiths

Passed peacefully

2nd June 2019

Aged 82 years



Dearly loved husband of Wendy. Much loved father and father-in-law of George, Phillip and Louise, Julie and Steven. Cherished Pop to Maddy, Emily, Jared and Ned.



The family and friends of George are warmly invited to attend a celebration of his life, to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy Belmont (parking via Henry St) on Tuesday 11th June 2019, service commencing at 12.30pm.



In lieu of flowers, donations to Prostate Cancer Research (HMRI) may be made at the service.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on June 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.