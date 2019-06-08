|
GAIN George Edward Late of Blacksmiths
Passed peacefully
2nd June 2019
Aged 82 years
Dearly loved husband of Wendy. Much loved father and father-in-law of George, Phillip and Louise, Julie and Steven. Cherished Pop to Maddy, Emily, Jared and Ned.
The family and friends of George are warmly invited to attend a celebration of his life, to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy Belmont (parking via Henry St) on Tuesday 11th June 2019, service commencing at 12.30pm.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Prostate Cancer Research (HMRI) may be made at the service.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on June 8, 2019