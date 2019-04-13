|
|
MARLEY George Harry 10th April 2019
Aged 83 years
Of Shoal Bay
Formerly of
Wollongong
and Channel Islands
Dearly loved husband of Janette. Loving father and father-in-law of Chris and Barbel, Colin and Peta. Much loved Pop of Gareth, Kate, Kairsten and Andrew, and Chanel. Loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle of his family.
Family and Friends are invited to attend GEORGE's Funeral Service to be held in the France Family Funeral Chapel, 45 Stockton Street, Nelson Bay on TUESDAY 16/4/2019 at 2.00pm. A private cremation will follow.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 13, 2019