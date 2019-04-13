Home
George Harry MARLEY

Notice Condolences

George Harry MARLEY Notice
MARLEY George Harry 10th April 2019

Aged 83 years

Of Shoal Bay

Formerly of

Wollongong

and Channel Islands



Dearly loved husband of Janette. Loving father and father-in-law of Chris and Barbel, Colin and Peta. Much loved Pop of Gareth, Kate, Kairsten and Andrew, and Chanel. Loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle of his family.



Family and Friends are invited to attend GEORGE's Funeral Service to be held in the France Family Funeral Chapel, 45 Stockton Street, Nelson Bay on TUESDAY 16/4/2019 at 2.00pm. A private cremation will follow.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 13, 2019
