|
|
PATTERSON George Leslie 'Les'
14th February 2019
Aged 86 years
Of Lambton
Dearly loved husband of Noreen. Loving father and father-in-law of Steven, Kevin and Jan, Ian and Sharon. Loved grandpop of Andrew, Nathan and Megan, Brendan and Kate and great pop to Clare, and Luke. Much loved brother and brother-in-law of Kenny and Betty, Robert (dec'd) and Ann and uncle to their families.
Family and Friends are invited to attend LES' Funeral Service to be held in St John the Baptist Anglican Church, Morehead Street, Lambton on FRIDAY 22/2/2019 at 10.30am. A private cremation will follow.
Published in The Newcastle Herald from Feb. 16 to Feb. 20, 2019