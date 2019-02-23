|
|
SMITH GEORGE
Late of New Lambton
Passed away peacefully
21st February 2019
Aged 91 years
Dearly loved husband of the late Margaret Smith. Much loved father and father-in-law of David, Caroline and Peter, John and Cathy, Clyde and Betty-Ann, Anne-Maree and Geoff and loving Pop, Great Pop and Great Great Pop of their families. Loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle of the Smith and Garth families.
The family and friends of GEORGE are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of his Life to be held in The Chapel, Harris St, Wallsend this Friday 1st March 2019, Service commencing at 12.00 noon. In lieu of flowers donations to Diabetes Australia may be made at the Service.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Feb. 23, 2019