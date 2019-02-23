|
|
Gerald Francis Meighan Passed away 20th February, 2019 Late of Baulkham Hills Dearly loved husband of Julianne, Father of Peter, Sally and Stuart, Father-in-law of Deb, Chris and Prue. Proud Poppy to his beloved grandkids. Aged 71 years Forever in our hearts Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a Requiem Mass for the Repose of the Soul of Gerald Francis Meighan on Wednesday February 27, 2019 to be held at St. Michael's Catholic Church, Chapel Lane, Baulkham Hills appointed to commence at 11.00am followed by a Private Cremation. Phone (02) 9680 1344
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Feb. 23, 2019