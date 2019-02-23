Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Gerald MEIGHAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerald Francis MEIGHAN

Notice Condolences

Gerald Francis MEIGHAN Notice
Gerald Francis Meighan Passed away 20th February, 2019 Late of Baulkham Hills Dearly loved husband of Julianne, Father of Peter, Sally and Stuart, Father-in-law of Deb, Chris and Prue. Proud Poppy to his beloved grandkids. Aged 71 years Forever in our hearts Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a Requiem Mass for the Repose of the Soul of Gerald Francis Meighan on Wednesday February 27, 2019 to be held at St. Michael's Catholic Church, Chapel Lane, Baulkham Hills appointed to commence at 11.00am followed by a Private Cremation. Phone (02) 9680 1344



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Feb. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.