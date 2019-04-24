Home
GERHARD KOTZ

GERHARD KOTZ Notice
KOTZ GERHARD Late of Highfields

Passed away peacefully 19.4.2019

Aged 82 Years



Dearly loved husband of Patricia (dec'd). Much loved companion of Yvonne. Loved father and father-in-law of Franz and Robyn, Peter and Fiona. Adored grandfather and great grandfather to their families. Sadly missed by the Tresidder and Mocher families.



Relatives and friends of GERHARD are invited to attend the Celebration of his Life to be held at James Murray Funeral Chapel, 44 Blackall St, Broadmeadow on FRIDAY 26th April 2019 commencing at 11.30am. A private cremation will follow this service.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 24, 2019
