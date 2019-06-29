|
|
ZANUSSI Giovanni (Johnny) Passed peacefully
23rd June 2019
Aged 89 Years
Late of
Salamander Bay
Formerly of Kahibah and Newcastle
Dearly loved husband of Gina (dec) and Betty (dec). Adored and loved father of daughter Linda and sons Georgio, Claudio and Robert (all dec). Very sadly missed by his dearest and greatest friend Margaret and the entire McArthur and Debrot families. He was a loving and caring Nonno and is sadly missed by grandchildren, Ashley, Alexander and Caroline and also missed by Cheryl, Jenny and extended family members.
The family warmly invite all who have known Giovanni to a Celebration of His Life to be held in the North Chapel, Newcastle Memorial Park, Beresfield on Monday, 1 July 2019 commencing at 3pm.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on June 29, 2019