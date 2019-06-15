|
CURZI Giuseppe 'Joe'
Late of New Lambton
Passed peacefully
10th June 2019
Aged 89 Years
Dearly loved husband of Maria. Loving father of Anna, Leonilde, Pacifico, Antonio, Virginia, Pietro, and their families. Devoted Nonno to his grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.
The family and friends of Giuseppe are warmly invited to attend His Funeral to be held in St Theresa's Catholic Church, Royal St, New Lambton, this Wednesday 19th June 2019, Funeral Mass for the repose of His soul commencing at 11am.
'In God's Care'
Published in The Newcastle Herald on June 15, 2019