GIUSEPPE DI STEFANO


1928 - 2019 Notice Condolences
DI STEFANO GIUSEPPE In loving Memory of Giuseppe Di Stefano of Glendale who sadly passed away on Wednesday 19th June 2019.



Aged 91 years



Dearly loved husband of Laura , loving father of Angelo and Rosella, father-in-law of Roslyn and Ian, grandfather and great grandfather to their families, who will dearly miss him.



We warmly invite family and friends to Celebrate Giuseppe's Life. A Mass will be held at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 30 Oakland Street Glendale, Thursday 27th June 2019 at 10.30am.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on June 22, 2019
