DI STEFANO GIUSEPPE In loving Memory of Giuseppe Di Stefano of Glendale who sadly passed away on Wednesday 19th June 2019.
Aged 91 years
Dearly loved husband of Laura , loving father of Angelo and Rosella, father-in-law of Roslyn and Ian, grandfather and great grandfather to their families, who will dearly miss him.
We warmly invite family and friends to Celebrate Giuseppe's Life. A Mass will be held at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 30 Oakland Street Glendale, Thursday 27th June 2019 at 10.30am.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on June 22, 2019