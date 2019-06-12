Home
GROZDANOVSKI GJORGIJA (GEORGE) Late of Mount Hutton

Aged 95 Years



Beloved husband of Cena (dec). Loving father of Trajan and Boris. Father in law of Slavica and Slavica (dec). Adored grandfather and great grandfather of Suzanne, Mary, Amanda, Joshua and their families.



Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend GJORGIJA'S Funeral Service to be conducted at St Mary's Macedonian Orthodox Church, School Street, Broadmeadow, this THURSDAY 13th June 2019 at 9.30am. Thence for interment at Sandgate Cemetery.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on June 12, 2019
