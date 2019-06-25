Home
HIPWELL Glendon Allyn "Glen" Of Hervey Bay, QLD Formerly of Toronto Passed away 21st June 2019 Aged 95 years Dearly loved husband of Betty (dec'd); father and father-in-law of Carmel and Ray Catford; Grandad/Pop to Derek, Brian and Kirsty, and Great-Grandad to their families. Reunited with Bet A Service for Glen will be held at J Kirk & Sons' Hervey Bay Crematorium, 224 Urraween Road, Urraween, on Friday, 28th June, at 2pm. J. KIRK & SONS AFDA Hervey Bay - 07 4124 2524
Published in The Newcastle Herald on June 25, 2019
