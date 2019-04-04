|
GILL Gloria Margaret 2/4/2019 Peacefully at Wauchope Palliative Care Late of Retreat Village Lincoln Road, Port Macquarie, and formerly of Merewether Dearly Beloved Wife of Mick (deceased) and Loving Mother and Mother in law of Susanne (deceased) and Robert Hancock, and Allan (deceased) Aged 93 years A Service of Thanksgiving for the Life of Gloria will be celebrated in the Chapel of Hastings District Funerals 118 Gordon Street ,Port Macquarie on Monday 8 th April, 2019 commencing at 11.a.m. 118 Gordon Street Port Macquarie Australian Owned and Operated 0265831266
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 4, 2019