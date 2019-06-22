|
|
ARMSTRONG Gloria Petal Late of Shortland
Passed peacefully
14th June 2019
Aged 92 years
Dearly loved wife of Colin (dec'd). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Leslie and Heather, John, Helen and Bob. A cherished Nan to Dean, Aaron, Linley, Ann-Maree, Renee and their families.
The family and friends of Gloria are warmly invited to attend a celebration of her life, to be held in The Chapel Harris St Wallsend, on Monday 24th June 2019, service commencing at 12pm.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on June 22, 2019