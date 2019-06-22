Home
Gloria Petal ARMSTRONG

Notice Condolences

Gloria Petal ARMSTRONG Notice
ARMSTRONG Gloria Petal Late of Shortland

Passed peacefully

14th June 2019

Aged 92 years



Dearly loved wife of Colin (dec'd). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Leslie and Heather, John, Helen and Bob. A cherished Nan to Dean, Aaron, Linley, Ann-Maree, Renee and their families.



The family and friends of Gloria are warmly invited to attend a celebration of her life, to be held in The Chapel Harris St Wallsend, on Monday 24th June 2019, service commencing at 12pm.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on June 22, 2019
