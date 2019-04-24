|
|
EDWARDS Glyn Late of Swansea
Formerly Belmont Nth
Passed away
20th April 2019
Aged 72 years
Beloved and cherished husband of Marion. Much loved father and father-in-law of Garreth and Janelle Edwards. A grandfather to Corey, Sammi-Lee and Shayla. Adored and much loved son-in-law of Eric and Joan George (both dec'd).
The family and friends of Glyn are warmly invited to attend a celebration of his life, to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy Belmont (parking via Henry St) on Friday 26th April 2019, service commencing at 12.30pm.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 24, 2019