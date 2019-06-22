Home
STACEY Gordon "Goc" Passed away peacefully 19.06.2019 Aged 90 Years Late of Cessnock Beloved husband of VERLIE. Loving father and father-in-law to GREG and KAYLENE, ROBYN and MICHAEL, PHILIP and BELINDA. Much loved Pop to JAYDEN and PRUE, JACQUELINE, MERRYN, MEG, GEORGIA and JACOB. Great grandfather to their families. A loved and respected member of the STACEY and RYAN Families. Family and Friends of GORDON are warmly invited to attend his Funeral Service in The Chapel of St. Patrick's of Nulkaba this TUESDAY, 25.06.2019 at 11:00AM. C. R. SMYTH & SON One Firm, One Family Since 1925 4990 1425 www.crsmyth.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald on June 22, 2019
