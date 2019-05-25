Home
Pettigrew Family Funerals
12 Harris Street
Wallsend, New South Wales 2287
4951 1166
TRIPLETT Gordon Late of Booragul

Passed peacefully

22nd May 2019

Aged 94 years.



Dearly loved husband of the late Beryl Triplett. Much loved father and father-in-law of Jan and Brian, Sue and Ray. Adored grandad and Gorda of his grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. Loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle.



The family and friends of Gordon are warmly invited to attend a celebration of his life to be held at Awaba House, First St, Booragul, Sunday 2nd June 2019, commencing at 10.00am



Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 25, 2019
