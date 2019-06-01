|
|
PETKOVSKI GORGI (GEORGE) Late of Maryland
Aged 85 Years
Beloved husband of Nada. Loving father and father in law of Diane, Menka and Alf, and Peter. Adored dedo and great dedo of Amanda, Bobby, Natalie, Zac, Aaron and Ilija.
Relatives and Friends are respectfully invited to attend GORGI'S Funeral Service to be conducted at St Mary's Macedonian Orthodox Church, School Street, Broadmeadow, this TUESDAY 4th June 2019 at 9.30am. Thence for interment at Sandgate Cemetery.
The family would like to thank Fronditha Aged Care and Dr Rita Singh for their loving care of GORGI
Published in The Newcastle Herald on June 1, 2019