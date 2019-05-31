Home
Newcastle Memorial Park
176 Anderson Drive
Beresfield, New South Wales 2322
(02) 4944 6000
NICHOLLS GRACE Aged 101 years

of Tinonee Gardens

formerly of Hamilton

Last surviving sister of the Hatton family. Special lifetime friend and Aunty of Laraine. Much loved Aunty of her many nieces and nephews and loved member of the HATTON family.

Family and friends are warmly invited to the Celebration of GRACE's very long life in the North Chapel, Newcastle Memorial Park, Anderson Drive, Beresfield on MONDAY 3rd June 2019 at 11am.



'Love as always'



Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 31, 2019
