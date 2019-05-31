|
NICHOLLS GRACE Aged 101 years
of Tinonee Gardens
formerly of Hamilton
Last surviving sister of the Hatton family. Special lifetime friend and Aunty of Laraine. Much loved Aunty of her many nieces and nephews and loved member of the HATTON family.
Family and friends are warmly invited to the Celebration of GRACE's very long life in the North Chapel, Newcastle Memorial Park, Anderson Drive, Beresfield on MONDAY 3rd June 2019 at 11am.
'Love as always'
Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 31, 2019