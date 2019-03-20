Home
Graham Dudley JOB

Notice Condolences

Graham Dudley JOB Notice
JOB Graham Dudley Aged 62 years

of Louth Park

formerly of Parkes

Much loved husband of JOYANNE.

Adored father and father-in-law of CANDICE and ADAM, AMBER and KANE. Beloved Poppy of WILLIAM GRAYSON. Cherished son of MELVA and DUDLEY (dec). Loving brother, brother-in-law, Uncle Grundy and a great mate to many.

Family and friends are warmly invited to the Service at St Peter's Anglican Church, William St East Maitland on FRIDAY, 22nd March 2019 at 2pm.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 20, 2019
