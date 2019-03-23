Home
GRAHAM JOHN THOMSON

Notice

GRAHAM JOHN THOMSON
THOMSON GRAHAM JOHN Late of Caves Beach

Passed away

peacefully

20th March 2019

Aged 84 Years



Beloved husband of Judith. Loving father and father-in-law of Neridah, Lloyd and Sharron, Allan, Raymond and Lisa. Sadly missed by his grandchildren, great grandchild, extended family and friends.



Relatives and friends are warmly invited to attend the Celebration of GRAHAM'S life on WEDNESDAY 27th March 2019 to be conducted at the James Murray Funeral Chapel, 44 Blackall St, Broadmeadow commencing at 10.00am. A private cremation will follow this service.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 23, 2019
