SAUNDERS GRAHAM SIDNEY
Late of Mt Hutton
Passed away peacefully
Surrounded by his loving family
17th March 2019
Aged 71 years
Dearly loved husband of Anita. Much loved father and father-in-law of Jodi and Mick, Karen and Greg, Jane and Paul, Phillip and Jeanine. Loving Poppy of Alice, Jessica, Tom, Joshua, Sarah, Tim, Daniel, and Benjamin. Much loved son of Helen and Bill (dec'd). Loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle.
The Family and Friends of GRAHAM are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of his Life to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy, Belmont (parking via Henry St.) this Thursday 21st March 2019, Service commencing at 12.30pm.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 18, 2019