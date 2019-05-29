|
BROOKS Grahame Barry Passed away peacefully 27.05.2019 Aged 72 years Late of Kurri Kurri Loving father and father-in-law to BRENDAN and CAROLYN, DARRIN and MELINDA. Much loved grandfather to CAITLIN, MITCHELL, JOSEPHINE and ANNABELLE. Beloved friend to DIANNE CLARKE. A dear brother to COLIN (dec'd), JULIE, DONALD, DOUGLAS and ROBYN. Family and Friends of GRAHAME are warmly invited to attend his Funeral Service in St. Paul's Anglican Church, Lang St., Kurri Kurri this FRIDAY 31.05.2019 at 2:30pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Cancer Council may be left at the Church. C. R. SMYTH & SON One Firm, One Family Since 1925 4937 4811 www.crsmyth.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 29, 2019