GRAHAME COOK

GRAHAME COOK Notice
COOK GRAHAME

Late of Broadmeadow

Passed away peacefully

Surrounded by his loving family

After a short illness and a brave fight

24th April 2019

Aged 68 years



Dearly loved husband of Evelyn. Much loved father and father-in-law of Symone and Michael, Melanie and Dan. Loving Pa of Beth, Joel, and Maddison. Loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle.



The Family and Friends of GRAHAME are warmly invited to attend his Graveside Service to be held in Raymond Terrace Cemetery, Elizabeth Ave, Raymond Terrace this Tuesday 30th April 2019, commencing at 10.30am.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 27, 2019
