COOK GRAHAME
Late of Broadmeadow
Passed away peacefully
Surrounded by his loving family
After a short illness and a brave fight
24th April 2019
Aged 68 years
Dearly loved husband of Evelyn. Much loved father and father-in-law of Symone and Michael, Melanie and Dan. Loving Pa of Beth, Joel, and Maddison. Loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle.
The Family and Friends of GRAHAME are warmly invited to attend his Graveside Service to be held in Raymond Terrace Cemetery, Elizabeth Ave, Raymond Terrace this Tuesday 30th April 2019, commencing at 10.30am.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 27, 2019