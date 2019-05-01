|
|
GIBBINS Gregory Arthur Late of
Merewether Heights
Passed into the presence of his Lord
24th April 2019
Aged 66 years
Precious husband of Catherine. Devoted father of Cameron and Giles and father-in-law of Erin and Nicola. Cherished son of Betty and Arthur.
Please join the family for a thanksgiving service for Greg's life, to be held at Grace Evangelical Church Newcastle, 344 Lake Road Glendale, on Monday 6th May 2019 at 11am.
Please consider parking around Glendon Close, or the south-eastern side of Lake road, so that the church parking can be used for the less able-bodied.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 1, 2019