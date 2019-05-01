Home
Gregory Arthur GIBBINS

Gregory Arthur GIBBINS Notice
GIBBINS Gregory Arthur Late of

Merewether Heights

Passed into the presence of his Lord

24th April 2019

Aged 66 years



Precious husband of Catherine. Devoted father of Cameron and Giles and father-in-law of Erin and Nicola. Cherished son of Betty and Arthur.



Please join the family for a thanksgiving service for Greg's life, to be held at Grace Evangelical Church Newcastle, 344 Lake Road Glendale, on Monday 6th May 2019 at 11am.



Please consider parking around Glendon Close, or the south-eastern side of Lake road, so that the church parking can be used for the less able-bodied.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 1, 2019
