|
|
ASTILL Gregory Kenneth "Greg" Passed away 11.06.2019 Aged 72 Years Late of West Cessnock Beloved husband of RHONDA. Loving father to TRACEY and CRAIG. Beloved Pa to MICHAEL, LUKE and TOBIAS. A loved and esteemed member of the ASTILL and MILLS FAMILIES. Family and Friends of GREG are warmly invited to attend his Funeral Service in St. John's Anglican Church, Westcott St., Cessnock this TUESDAY, 18.06.2019 at 10:30am. In lieu of flowers, donations to the "Cessnock Relay for Life Car" may be left at the Church. C. R. SMYTH & SON One Firm, One Family Since 1925 4990 1425 www.crsmyth.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald on June 15, 2019