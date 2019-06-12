|
|
HILLYARD Gwendoline Susan 'Gwen'
Formerly of
Adamstown Heights
Passed away
8th June, 2019
Aged 94 Years
Dearly loved wife of the late John Hillyard. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Paul and Lorraine. Loving Nanna of Renee and Sue, Rhiannon, Jenna and Kyle and Great Nan of Bailey, and Bella. Loved aunty of Dot and Leanne.
The family and friends of Gwen are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of her life to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy., Belmont this Monday 17th June, 2019. Service commencing at 10am.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on June 12, 2019