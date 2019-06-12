Home
Formerly of

Adamstown Heights

Passed away

8th June, 2019

Aged 94 Years



Dearly loved wife of the late John Hillyard. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Paul and Lorraine. Loving Nanna of Renee and Sue, Rhiannon, Jenna and Kyle and Great Nan of Bailey, and Bella. Loved aunty of Dot and Leanne.



The family and friends of Gwen are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of her life to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy., Belmont this Monday 17th June, 2019. Service commencing at 10am.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on June 12, 2019
