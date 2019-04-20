|
|
CARTER-SMITH Harbutt (Nee: Redmond)
Joan
Late of
Garden Suburb
Passed peacefully
17th April 2019
Aged 95 years
Dearly loved wife of the late Brian Carter-Smith and Allan Harbutt. Much loved mother of Carol & Helen. Loved grandma of Alex, Melinda, Colin, Tom, great grandma of Johanna, James, Brooke, Katie, William, Sophie and Lacey.
Family and friends of Joan are kindly invited to attend a celebration of her life to be held in The Chapel, Harris St, Wallsend this Friday 26th April 2019 commencing at 12noon.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 20, 2019