MONNOX Harley Edward Passed away peacefully 24-03-2019 Aged 84 Years Late of Brunkerville Much loved son of ALICK and KATH (both dec'd). A dear brother, brother-in-law and uncle to UNA (dec'd), ROSS (dec'd), DONALD, DENIS, NANCY and their FAMILIES. A loved member of the MONNOX and AVERY FAMILIES. Relatives and Friends of HARLEY are warmly invited to attend his Funeral Service in the Uniting Church, Palmer St., Mulbring this THURSDAY, 4-4-2019 at 10.30am. C. R. SMYTH & SON One Firm, One Family Since 1925 4937 4811 www.crsmyth.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 30, 2019