Home
Services
C R Smyth & Son Funeral Directors
216 Wollombi Road
Cessnock, New South Wales 2325
4990 1425
Resources
More Obituaries for Harley MONNOX
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harley MONNOX

Notice Condolences

Harley MONNOX Notice
MONNOX Harley Edward Passed away peacefully 24-03-2019 Aged 84 Years Late of Brunkerville Much loved son of ALICK and KATH (both dec'd). A dear brother, brother-in-law and uncle to UNA (dec'd), ROSS (dec'd), DONALD, DENIS, NANCY and their FAMILIES. A loved member of the MONNOX and AVERY FAMILIES. Relatives and Friends of HARLEY are warmly invited to attend his Funeral Service in the Uniting Church, Palmer St., Mulbring this THURSDAY, 4-4-2019 at 10.30am. C. R. SMYTH & SON One Firm, One Family Since 1925 4937 4811 www.crsmyth.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.