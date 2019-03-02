Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Harold MCLARDY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harold Carlton MCLARDY


1935 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Harold Carlton MCLARDY Notice
MCLARDY Harold Carlton 'Carl'

Late of Hawkins Village, Edgeworth

Passed peacefully surrounded by his loving family

25th February, 2019

Aged 84 Years



Dearly loved husband of The Late Neta McLardy. Much loved father & father-in-law of Karen & Paul, Lisa & Glen, Dean & Stacye. Loved and adored Pop of Corina, Bree, Evan, Daniel, and Liana. Proud Great Pop of Lila, and Parker.



The family and friends of Carl are advised that His Funeral has taken place privately at His request.



'Together Again'



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.