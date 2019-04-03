|
DEDERER Harold Passed away peacefully 29.03.2019 Aged 78 Years Late of Bellbird Beloved husband of MARJORY. Loving father and father-in-law to DIANE and PAUL, RICHELLE and JESMOND, HAROLDENE and KEN, MARK and VICKY, BEN and JODIE. Much loved pop and great pop to their FAMILIES. A dear brother, brother-in-law and uncle. A loved and respected member of the DEDERER, FULLER and FLAHERTY FAMILIES. Relatives and Friends of HAROLD are warmly invited to attend his Funeral Service in the Chapel of St. Patrick's of Nulkaba this FRIDAY, 5.4.2019 at 11:00am. In lieu of flowers donations to Coalfields Palliative Care may be left at the Chapel. C. R. SMYTH & SON One Firm, One Family Since 1925 4990 1425 www.crsmyth.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 3, 2019