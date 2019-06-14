|
|
WHITEFORD (Nee: Crouch) Hazel Amelia Late of Belmont
Passed peacefully surrounded by her loving family
13th June, 2019
Aged 88 Years
Dearly loved wife of The Late Bruce Whiteford. Much loved mother of Milton, Dennis, Judith (dec'd), Brian, Alan (dec'd), Ann, and their families. Loved and adored grandma and great grandma of her many grandchildren.
The family and friends of Hazel are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of Her Life to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy, Belmont (Parking via Henry St) Tomorrow Saturday 15th June, 2019 service commencing at 10am.
'Together Again'
Published in The Newcastle Herald on June 14, 2019