JOHNS (nee Harmer) HAZEL
Late of Merewether
Passed away peacefully
with loving family by her side
26th February 2019
Aged 87 years
Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Judy and Dennis, Susan and Wayne, Brian (dec'd), Stephen and Debbie, Brad and Jackie. Loving Nan of all her grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. Loved sister, sister-in-law and aunt.
The family and friends of HAZEL are warmly invited to attend her funeral to be held in The Chapel, Harris St, Wallsend this Friday 8th March 2019, Service commencing at 12.00 noon.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 2, 2019