JOHNS (nee Harmer) HAZEL

Late of Merewether

Passed away peacefully

with loving family by her side

26th February 2019

Aged 87 years



Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Judy and Dennis, Susan and Wayne, Brian (dec'd), Stephen and Debbie, Brad and Jackie. Loving Nan of all her grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. Loved sister, sister-in-law and aunt.



The family and friends of HAZEL are warmly invited to attend her funeral to be held in The Chapel, Harris St, Wallsend this Friday 8th March 2019, Service commencing at 12.00 noon.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 2, 2019
