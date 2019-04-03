Home
Services
C R Smyth & Son Funeral Directors
216 Wollombi Road
Cessnock, New South Wales 2325
4990 1425
Resources
More Obituaries for Heather SEARLE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Heather SEARLE

Notice Condolences

Heather SEARLE Notice
SEARLE Heather Passed away 31.03.2019 Aged 90 Years Late of Cessnock Beloved wife of JOHN. Loving mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, sister-in-law and aunt. Family and Friends of HEATHER are warmly invited to attend her Funeral Service in the Baptist Church, cnr Cooper and King Sts., Cessnock this MONDAY, 8.4.2019 at 11.00am. This service will be preceded by a Private Interment. C. R. SMYTH & SON One Firm, One Family Since 1925 4990 1425 www.crsmyth.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald from Apr. 3 to Apr. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.