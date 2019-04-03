|
SEARLE Heather Passed away 31.03.2019 Aged 90 Years Late of Cessnock Beloved wife of JOHN. Loving mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, sister-in-law and aunt. Family and Friends of HEATHER are warmly invited to attend her Funeral Service in the Baptist Church, cnr Cooper and King Sts., Cessnock this MONDAY, 8.4.2019 at 11.00am. This service will be preceded by a Private Interment. C. R. SMYTH & SON One Firm, One Family Since 1925 4990 1425 www.crsmyth.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald from Apr. 3 to Apr. 6, 2019