Home
Services
Pettigrew Family Funerals
12 Harris Street
Wallsend, New South Wales 2287
4951 1166
Resources
More Obituaries for Heather DAVIDSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Heather Shirley DAVIDSON

Notice Condolences

Heather Shirley DAVIDSON Notice
DAVIDSON Heather Shirley Formerly of Charlestown

Passed away at

Maroba Aged Care

11th May, 2019

Aged 83 Years



Dearly loved wife of the late Alan Davidson. Loving mother of Margaret Henc, Carol Saunders, and John Davidson. Much loved mother-in-law, grandmother and great grandmother.



Heather's family wish to convey their thanks to the dedicated Nursing Staff and Carers at Maroba, and Dr. Stanley Tang, for their care and support during her stay.



Family and friends are advised that Heather's funeral has taken place privately, in accordance with her wishes.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.