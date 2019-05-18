|
|
DAVIDSON Heather Shirley Formerly of Charlestown
Passed away at
Maroba Aged Care
11th May, 2019
Aged 83 Years
Dearly loved wife of the late Alan Davidson. Loving mother of Margaret Henc, Carol Saunders, and John Davidson. Much loved mother-in-law, grandmother and great grandmother.
Heather's family wish to convey their thanks to the dedicated Nursing Staff and Carers at Maroba, and Dr. Stanley Tang, for their care and support during her stay.
Family and friends are advised that Heather's funeral has taken place privately, in accordance with her wishes.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 18, 2019