SKINNER HEATHER Aged 89 years Of Rutherford Cherished wife of Richard (Dick, Dec), mother and mother-in-law of Don and Sally, Amanda, Diane and Ross Heath, nan of Tom, Harry and Jack, Hudson and Phoebe and great-nan of Lewis and loving companion of her pet Sadie. Adored member of the McGill and Skinner Families. Heather's Family invite you to attend a Service of Celebration of her life to be held in the North Chapel of the Crematorium, Beresfield, this Thursday 18th April, 2019 at 11 o'clock.
Published in The Newcastle Herald from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2019