Helen Ann SYKES

Helen Ann SYKES Notice
SYKES Helen Ann Late of Belmont

Formerly Windale

Passed peacefully

22nd April 2019

Aged 76 years



Dearly loved wife of Brian (dec'd). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Terry, Danny and Raelene, and Tricia. Cherished Nanny to Emily, Callan, Trent and Eden.



The family and friends of Helen are warmly invited to attend a celebration of her life, to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy Belmont (parking via Henry St), on Monday 29th April 2019, service commencing at 12.30pm.



Published in The Newcastle Herald from Apr. 24 to Apr. 27, 2019
