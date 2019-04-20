Home
Helen Bridelia MCCROHON


1940 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Helen Bridelia MCCROHON Notice
MCCROHON (HEATON) Helen Bridelia Late of Tarro, passed away 14 April, 2019



Dearly loved wife of Trevor. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Alison, Troy and Kristy, and Gerard (deceased). Adored Mama of Harrison, Thomas, and Rosena. Daughter of Margaret and Joseph Heaton (both deceased). Sister, sister-in-law, and aunt of Grahame, Adrian, Marie, and Carmel, their partners and families, also the McCrohon family, their partners and children.



Aged 79 years



Helen's family and friends are invited to attend Requiem Mass for the repose of her soul at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Beresfield on Tuesday (23 April, 2019) at 2:00pm. After Mass the cortege will proceed to East Maitland Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers please consider donating to Ovarian Cancer Research in Helen's honour.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 20, 2019
