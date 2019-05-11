|
|
NEWTON (nee Burgess) Helen Elaine Late of Vacy
Formerly Jesmond
Passed away suddenly
6th May 2019
Aged 89 years
Dearly loved wife of Ken (dec'd). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Bruce and Deb (dec'd). Cherished Nan to Heidi and Brianna, and Nanny to her great grandchildren Matilda, Flynn, Oscar and Jasper.
The family and friends of Helen are warmly invited to attend a celebration of her life, to be held in The Chapel, Harris St Wallsend on Monday 13th May 2019, service commencing at 2.30pm.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 11, 2019