Helen Elaine NEWTON

Notice

Helen Elaine NEWTON Notice
NEWTON (nee Burgess) Helen Elaine Late of Vacy

Formerly Jesmond

Passed away suddenly

6th May 2019

Aged 89 years



Dearly loved wife of Ken (dec'd). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Bruce and Deb (dec'd). Cherished Nan to Heidi and Brianna, and Nanny to her great grandchildren Matilda, Flynn, Oscar and Jasper.



The family and friends of Helen are warmly invited to attend a celebration of her life, to be held in The Chapel, Harris St Wallsend on Monday 13th May 2019, service commencing at 2.30pm.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 11, 2019
