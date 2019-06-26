Home
Resources
More Obituaries for HELEN SATTLER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

HELEN LESLIE SATTLER

Notice Condolences

HELEN LESLIE SATTLER Notice
SATTLER (née Apthorpe) HELEN LESLIE Passed away 23rd June, 2019

Aged 67 Years

Late of Cessnock

Formerly of Abermain



Much loved mother and mother-in-law of DARREN and BETTINA, and JASON. Adored and much loved Mumma of HAYDEN, BRIGITTA, and ASHLINN. Loving sister of SALLY McDONALD (Dec'd), FRANCES LETTICE, DENISE BAIN (Dec'd), NOELENE WATSON and their families.



Family and friends are invited to attend mass at St Francis Xavier's Catholic Church, Cnr Harle and Church Sts Abermain on Friday 28th June, 2019 at 10am to honour and celebrate Helen's life. In lieu of floral tributes, please consider a donation in memory of Helen to The Motor Neurone Disease Association of NSW.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald from June 26 to June 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.