|
|
SATTLER (née Apthorpe) HELEN LESLIE Passed away 23rd June, 2019
Aged 67 Years
Late of Cessnock
Formerly of Abermain
Much loved mother and mother-in-law of DARREN and BETTINA, and JASON. Adored and much loved Mumma of HAYDEN, BRIGITTA, and ASHLINN. Loving sister of SALLY McDONALD (Dec'd), FRANCES LETTICE, DENISE BAIN (Dec'd), NOELENE WATSON and their families.
Family and friends are invited to attend mass at St Francis Xavier's Catholic Church, Cnr Harle and Church Sts Abermain on Friday 28th June, 2019 at 10am to honour and celebrate Helen's life. In lieu of floral tributes, please consider a donation in memory of Helen to The Motor Neurone Disease Association of NSW.
Published in The Newcastle Herald from June 26 to June 27, 2019