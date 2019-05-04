Home
Services
Pettigrew Family Funerals
12 Harris Street
Wallsend, New South Wales 2287
4951 1166
Resources
More Obituaries for HELEN WAUGH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

HELEN MAY WAUGH

Notice Condolences

HELEN MAY WAUGH Notice
WAUGH HELEN MAY Late of Swansea

Passed away

27th April 2019

Aged 95 years



Dearly loved wife of Geoff (dec'd). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Geoff and Jan, Ian (dec'd) and John (dec'd). Much loved gran of Steven and Paula, Andrew and Amanda. Loving great-gran of Ashton, Rosie, Jasmine, Natalie, Max and Nicholas.





Please join the family for a memorial service for Helen's life, to be held at Caves Beach Uniting Church, 52 Park Ave, Caves Beach, on Friday 10th May 2019 at 11am.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.