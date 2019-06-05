|
CAMERON Henry Arthur "Harry" Late of Moss Vale formerly of the Hunter Region. Passed away June 3, 2019. Husband of Rosa. Loving father and father-in-law of Kylie and John. Cherished grandpa of Jack, Daniel, Lilly and Luke. Aged 83 years A service to celebrate Harry's life will be held at Southern Highlands Funerals, 415 Argyle Street, Moss Vale on Friday, June 7, 2019 to commence at 11am. A private cremation will follow. Southern Highlands Funerals 415 Argyle Street, Moss Vale Phone: 02 4869 2888
Published in The Newcastle Herald on June 5, 2019