CURRY-HYDE Henry 20th April 2019.

Beloved husband, father, grandfather and friend to many. He had a deep love and loyalty for his wife Jo, family and friends.

May God bless Henry and his loving family, we are thankful for his full and giving life and the example of his everlasting love.

Aged 85 Years.

The relatives and friends of Henry are invited to attend the Celebration of His Life commencing 10am Friday 26/4/19 Christ the King Anglican Church, Toronto NSW.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 23, 2019
