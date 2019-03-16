Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Henry SCOTT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Henry Pratt SCOTT

Notice Condolences

Henry Pratt SCOTT Notice
SCOTT Henry Pratt "Pratt" Passed away peacefully 11.03.2019 Aged 90 years Late of Weston Beloved husband of EILEEN (dec'd). Loving father and father-in-law to KAREN and KEN BYATT, PAULA and STAN ZIEBA, JANELLE (dec'd) and STUART JONES, TONY and TRACEY SCOTT. Greatly loved grandfather to 13 and great grandfather to 9. A loved and respected member of the SCOTT and BRUCE FAMILIES. Family and Friends of PRATT are warmly invited to attend his Funeral Service in The North Chapel of Newcastle Memorial Park, Anderson Drive, Beresfield this FRIDAY, 22.03.2019 at approximately 1.10pm. "Dearly loved, forever remember and reunited with his beloved wife EILEEN and daughter JANELLE." C. R. SMYTH & SON One Firm, One Family Since 1925 4937 4811 www.crsmyth.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.