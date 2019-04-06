|
|
WEBB Herbert Henry 'HUGHIE'
7/5/1930 - 2/4/2019
Aged 88 years
Late of Adamstown
Dearly loved husband of Nan (dec). Much loved father and father-in-law of Stuart and Cheryl, Malcolm, Bruce and Deeanna. Cherished granddad and great granddad. Beloved brother of Ted and Vivian Edwards and a dearly loved member of the Webb, Edwards, Cameron and Elliott families.
Family and friends are warmly invited to attend the celebration of HUGHIE's life to be held at Adamstown Uniting Church, corner of Brunker and Glebe Roads, Adamstown this WEDNESDAY 10th April 2019 commencing at 10am.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 6, 2019