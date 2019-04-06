Home
David Lloyd Funerals
200 Brunker Road
Adamstown, New South Wales 2289
(02) 4957 0237
Herbert Henry WEBB

WEBB Herbert Henry 'HUGHIE'



7/5/1930 - 2/4/2019

Aged 88 years



Late of Adamstown



Dearly loved husband of Nan (dec). Much loved father and father-in-law of Stuart and Cheryl, Malcolm, Bruce and Deeanna. Cherished granddad and great granddad. Beloved brother of Ted and Vivian Edwards and a dearly loved member of the Webb, Edwards, Cameron and Elliott families.



Family and friends are warmly invited to attend the celebration of HUGHIE's life to be held at Adamstown Uniting Church, corner of Brunker and Glebe Roads, Adamstown this WEDNESDAY 10th April 2019 commencing at 10am.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 6, 2019
