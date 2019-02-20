Home
Services
Pettigrew Family Funerals
12 Harris Street
Wallsend, New South Wales 2287
4951 1166
Resources
More Obituaries for HOWARD DOBSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

HOWARD LESLIE DOBSON

Notice Condolences

HOWARD LESLIE DOBSON Notice
DOBSON HOWARD LESLIE 'SHAKY'

Late of Redhead

formerly of

Belmont North

Passed peacefully

18th February 2019

Aged 65 years



Dearly loved husband of Hanneke, much loved father and father in law of Shane & Amy, Adam & Lisa, Chad & Erin, loving Poppy Dobbo of Jai, Mac, Will, Lacey, Noah and Bonnie. Loved brother, brother in law, uncle and stepfather.



Family and friends of HOWARD are invited to attend a Celebration of his Life to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy, Belmont tomorrow THURSDAY 21/2/19 service commencing at 3pm.



GONE FISHIN'



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Feb. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.