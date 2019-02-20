|
|
DOBSON HOWARD LESLIE 'SHAKY'
Late of Redhead
formerly of
Belmont North
Passed peacefully
18th February 2019
Aged 65 years
Dearly loved husband of Hanneke, much loved father and father in law of Shane & Amy, Adam & Lisa, Chad & Erin, loving Poppy Dobbo of Jai, Mac, Will, Lacey, Noah and Bonnie. Loved brother, brother in law, uncle and stepfather.
Family and friends of HOWARD are invited to attend a Celebration of his Life to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy, Belmont tomorrow THURSDAY 21/2/19 service commencing at 3pm.
GONE FISHIN'
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Feb. 20, 2019