Home
Services
Clarence Valley Funerals
66 SPRING ST
STH GRAFTON , New South Wales 2460
02 6642 7955
Resources
More Obituaries for Howard PARKER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Howard PARKER

Notice Condolences

Howard PARKER Notice
PARKER, Howard Myers (Howie) formerly of Beresfield, Newcastle, late of South Grafton, passed away peacefully at home on 25th March, 2019, aged 56 years. Much loved husband of Trud, loved father and father-in-law, treasured Pops and Great-Pops, loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Howie's funeral service to be held at the Salvation Army Citadel, Oliver Street, Grafton, on SATURDAY (6th April, 2019), commencing at 11.00 am. A private cremation will follow. Sharon Ross CLARENCE VALLEY FUNERALS 6642 7955
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.