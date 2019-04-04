|
PARKER, Howard Myers (Howie) formerly of Beresfield, Newcastle, late of South Grafton, passed away peacefully at home on 25th March, 2019, aged 56 years. Much loved husband of Trud, loved father and father-in-law, treasured Pops and Great-Pops, loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Howie's funeral service to be held at the Salvation Army Citadel, Oliver Street, Grafton, on SATURDAY (6th April, 2019), commencing at 11.00 am. A private cremation will follow. Sharon Ross CLARENCE VALLEY FUNERALS 6642 7955
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 4, 2019