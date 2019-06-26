|
HANDY Ian Charles (Froggy) 21st June 2019
Aged 79 years
Of Mayfield
Dearly loved husband of Teena (dec). Much loved father of Michele, Patricia, Lynn, Craig, Shane and Mitchell. Loved grandfather of their families. Loving brother of Rodney and Leslie (both dec) and uncle to their families.
Family and Friends are invited to attend Froggy's Funeral to be held in St Andrew's Anglican Church, Church St, Mayfield on Monday 1st July 2019 commencing at 10:30am followed by interment at Sandgate Cemetery.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on June 26, 2019