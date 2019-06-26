Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Ian HANDY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ian Charles "Froggy" HANDY

Notice Condolences

Ian Charles "Froggy" HANDY Notice
HANDY Ian Charles (Froggy) 21st June 2019

Aged 79 years

Of Mayfield



Dearly loved husband of Teena (dec). Much loved father of Michele, Patricia, Lynn, Craig, Shane and Mitchell. Loved grandfather of their families. Loving brother of Rodney and Leslie (both dec) and uncle to their families.



Family and Friends are invited to attend Froggy's Funeral to be held in St Andrew's Anglican Church, Church St, Mayfield on Monday 1st July 2019 commencing at 10:30am followed by interment at Sandgate Cemetery.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on June 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.