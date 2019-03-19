|
|
MITCHELL IAN 'MITCH'
Late of Shortland
Passed peacefully
13th March 2019
Aged 64 years
Dearly loved brother and brother-in-law of Ann (dec'd) and John, Ruth, Heather and Brian and Lynn. Much loved uncle and great-uncle and will be sadly missed by their families.
Family and friends of Mitch are warmly invited to attend a celebration of his life to be held in The Chapel, Harris St, Wallsend this Thursday 21st March 2019 service commencing at 4.30pm.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 19, 2019