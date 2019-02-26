Home
LATHAM Ian Vaughan Late of

Mayfield East

Passed away

31st January, 2019

Aged 58 Years



Dearly loved husband of Sunija. Much loved son of Raymond and Eileen (both dec'd.). Loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle.



Ian's family and friends are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of his life to be held in The Chapel Harris St., Wallsend this Friday 1st March, 2019. Memorial Service commencing at 2:30pm. This service has been preceeded by cremation in Thailand.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Feb. 26, 2019
