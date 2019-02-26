|
|
LATHAM Ian Vaughan Late of
Mayfield East
Passed away
31st January, 2019
Aged 58 Years
Dearly loved husband of Sunija. Much loved son of Raymond and Eileen (both dec'd.). Loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle.
Ian's family and friends are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of his life to be held in The Chapel Harris St., Wallsend this Friday 1st March, 2019. Memorial Service commencing at 2:30pm. This service has been preceeded by cremation in Thailand.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Feb. 26, 2019