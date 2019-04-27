Home
Ila Edith GILMOUR

Notice Condolences

Ila Edith GILMOUR Notice
GILMOUR Ila Edith 17th April 2019

At Corlette

Formerly of Telarah



Dearly loved wife of Thomas James (Jim) (dec'd). Loving mother and mother-in-law of Dianne and Alan, Terry and Nerida. Adored grandmother of Amanda, Adam and Todd. Great grandmother of Laura, Madeline, Ethan and Ronin. Loved sister of Len (dec'd), Roy (dec'd) and Noel. Much loved member of the Toms and Gilmour families.



Aged 95 years



Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Ila's Life this Monday 29th April 2019, commencing 10.00am at All Saints Anglican Church, cnr of Church and Tomaree Streets, Nelson Bay.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 27, 2019
